Explosive new details emerge on infamous Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting (VIDEO)

It looks like more details have emerged on the famous Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting, and let me tell you folks, they’re pretty juicy!

According to details in a new book by journalist Christopher Sign, the meeting between Lynch and Clinton was no coincidence.

Sign said: “ details everything that they don’t want you to know and everything they think you forgot, but Bill Clinton was on that plane for 20 minutes and it wasn’t just about golf, grandkids, and Brexit. There’s so much that doesn’t add up.”

He said that his source who was there outlined that when Clinton arrived at the airport, he was waiting for Lynch.

“He then sat and waited in his car with the motorcade, her airstairs come down, most of her staff gets off, he then gets on as the Secret Service and FBI are figuring out ‘How in the world are we supposed to handle this? What are we supposed to do?’” Sign said. [Fox News]

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --