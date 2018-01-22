True Pundit

Explosive device triggers fire at Florida mall, forcing evacuation

An improvised explosive device caused a fire at a central Florida mall Sunday evening and forced the building to be evacuated.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were called to the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales shortly before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a corridor located next to the mall’s JCPenny entrance.

The firefighters determined that one device had been detonated in the corridor, and found a backpack with other possible explosive devices in it.

The blast caused no injuries, but investigators said there was damage to the ceiling and corridor walls.

Two improvised explosive devices exploded inside a Florida mall on Sunday, police said.
