Explosive device found at George Soros’ home: report

An explosive device was found on Monday at the New York home of billionaire George Soros.

Bedform police said the department received a phone call from the Soros residence in Westchester County about a suspicious package.

An employee that works at the home found the package and opened it, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device, according to a press release from the Bedford Police Department. The employee then placed the package in a wooded area until authorities arrived.

The department told Fox News that a suspicious package was found in a mailbox. The package contained bomb components, police said. Police referred Fox News to the F.B.I’s New York office, which did not confirm the report.

Soros was not home at the time of the incident, according to the New York Times. – READ MORE