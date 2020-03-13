Experts: China Carving Lungs Out of Political Prisoners to Treat Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC — China is likely using lungs taken from living political prisoners to treat coronavirus patients, a doctoral researcher told Breitbart News, confirming revelations by a Chinese labor camp survivor during an event on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

China targets imprisoned religious minorities for organ harvesting, particularly from its Falun Gong and predominantly Muslim Uyghur communities.

Chinese labor camp survivor Yu Ming is a practitioner of Falun Gong, a spiritual movement that Beijing considers a dangerous anti-communist cult.

Matthew Robertson, a China studies researcher at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) who authored a new report on organ procurement and extrajudicial executions in the communist country, translated Yu’s Chinese-language comments.

During the event Tuesday, Yu indicated that unscrupulous doctors in China used the harvested organs for recent double-lung transplants performed on people suffering from coronavirus, Robertson said.

After the event, Robertson confirmed Yu’s comments to Breitbart News.

“The authorities would say they were obviously donated, but one can raise reasonable objections as to whether that was in the least plausible,” he said. – READ MORE

