Expert: China’s Navy Will Be Double the Size of U.S. Navy by 2030

China’s Navy Is On Track To Be Double The Size Of The United States’ By 2030, Which Puts U.s. Interests At Risk In The Asia Pacific And Around The World, A U.s. Military Expert Testified At A Recent Congressional Hearing.

“The future size of the [People’s Liberation Army] Navy will be about 550 warships and submarines by 2030. That is twice the size of today’s U.S. Navy,” said Retired U.S. Navy Capt. James Fanell at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday.

“As such, it’s clear the U.S. Navy is at great risk. We simply are not adequately sized or outfitted to meet our national security commitments in the Indo-Asia Pacific, let alone around the globe,” said Fanell, former director of intelligence and information operations for the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

Fanell said the Chinese navy, or PLAN, currently consists of about 400 warships — at least 330 surface ships and 66 submarines. Meanwhile, he said the U.S. Navy has 283 warships — 211 surface ships and 72 submarines.

While the U.S. Navy aims to grow to 355 ships by 2030, it is hotly debated whether it can be achieved. – READ MORE

