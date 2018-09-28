Expert Calls Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test ‘Unbelievable’

Christine Blasey Ford’s (pictured above left) polygraph test on her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (above right) is “unbelievable,” former Department of Defense polygraph examiner Thomas Mauriello said Wednesday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The problem is simple. For the polygraph to be somewhat valid … it needs to be a single-issue test,” said Mauriello, who manages the Teaching Crime Laboratory at the University of Maryland’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, where he also lectures.

(…)

But Mauriello insisted that polygraph questions must involve specific issues — not “multiple issues.”

“The letter has multiple issues in it,” Mauriello said. “In the examiner’s very first paragraph, he says the examination was to address whether Blasey was physically assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh while attending a small party in Montgomery County, Maryland. That’s the question, and that’s the question that should have been asked.”

“The bottom line is, the question has to be very specific. And this was a simple thing — did Brett Kavanaugh sexually assault her? Yes or no? It was a very simple test, and he lost it by using the letter as the issue,” Mauriello added. “It’s unbelievable.”- READ MORE

Ford told prosecutor Rachel Mitchell on Thursday morning that what she remembered about the polygraph was that she was asked “a lot of questions.”

“I remember being hooked up to a machine, like the … being placed onto my body,” Ford began. “Being asked a lot of questions and crying a lot. That’s my primary memory of that test. I don’t know — I know he took laborious detail in explaining what he was going to be doing, but I was just focused on kind of what I was going to say and my fear about that. I wasn’t listening to every detail about whether it was audio or video-recorded.”

Just hours earlier, former FBI agent Jeremiah Hanafin talked about that same polygraph test with Shannon Bream on Fox News. He told Bream that he completed a polygraph examination of Ford in early August, following a brief interview.

Hanafin explained that the interview was necessary to determine what questions would be relevant to ask, and made a point of stating that he had asked only limited follow-up questions. – READ MORE