Experimental Drug Promises To Kill The Flu Virus In A Single Day

2018 has been a devastating year for the flu. So far, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 63 pediatric deaths. And it’s not even the middle of February yet.

But now a Japanese drugmaker claims that it has developed a pill that can kill the virus within a day, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A late-stage trial on Japanese and American flu patients found that for the people who took the Shionogi & Co. compound, the median time taken to wipe out the virus was 24 hours. That is much quicker than any other flu drug on the market, including Roche AG’s Tamiflu, which the trial showed took three times longer to achieve the same result. Quickly killing the virus could reduce its contagious effects, Shionogi said.

Also, Shionogi's experimental drug requires only a single dose, while patients need to take two doses of Tamiflu a day, for five days.

Health officials at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention rang the alarm about this year’s deadly flu fleason at their weekly Friday briefing, saying “overall hospitalizations are now the highest we’ve seen, even higher than 2014-2015 high season.”

Just as concerning, the number of pediatric deaths rose this week by 16, from 37 to 53.

Twenty percent of the children who died had been vaccinated, officials said.

Dr. Dan Jernigan reported at the briefing a rise in hospitalization rates from 41.9 per 100,000 last week to 51.4 this week. He said that number may ultimately exceed that of 2014-2015, when there were 710,000 by season's end.