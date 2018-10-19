Exorcist to hold mass for Kavanaugh to counteract witches ‘hexing’ him

A Catholic exorcist said he plans to hold a mass for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh next weekend after a group of witches announced their plans to gather in Brooklyn to publicly hex him.

“Conjuring up personified evil does not fall under free speech,” Father Gary Thomas, who serves as an exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, Calif., told The National Catholic Register.

A wider group of Catholics and exorcists also plan to pray and fast for “the protection” of Kavanaugh, who is Catholic.

A manager at a Catholic apostolate told the Register he was "inspired" to pray for the newly-appointed justice to grant him "spiritual protection" and also hopes God will shed "mercy" on those involved in the coordinated effort to hex Kavanaugh.