Executor of Epstein’s estate removed bag from pedophile’s mansion the day after he killed himself

The co-executor of Jeffrey Epstein’s last will & testament is pictured for the first time by DailyMail.com after he was seen removing a bag of items from the late pedophile’s Manhattan townhouse.

Richard Kahn was spotted at Epstein’s home, one day after the convicted pedophile’s suicide, in pictures exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com.

Kahn, 46, is a longtime business associate of Epstein. He was named as a defendant last week, along with co-executor, Darren K. Indyke, in a new civil suit from a Jane Doe plaintiff who claims she was routinely abused and exploited for three years by Epstein at his New York home around 2002 when she was 14 years old or younger.

Three other women have filed ‘Jane Doe’ suits against Epstein’s estate alleging rape and sexual assault. One woman claimed he continued to abuse her up to 2014.

Kahn, who has no social media presence and has not been pictured publicly before, has now been placed front and center in the Epstein scandal in his role as co-executor.

Kahn did not respond to multiple voicemail and email messages from DailyMail.com requesting comment.