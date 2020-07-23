EXCLUSIVE: The ‘Shooter’ of Husband and Son of Federal Judge Esther Salas Worked Intel with Deutsche Bank and CIA

The official narrative accusing Roy Den Hollander of gunning down the son and husband of federal judge Esther Salas has taken on some water, per alarming revelations on the Thomas Paine Podcast which details the suspect’s previous work with Deutsche Bank and U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA. Salas was recently assigned to oversee the Jeffrey Epstein – Deutsche Bank case, but the media and FBI somehow overlooked the fact that the alleged gunman also worked with Deutsche Bank and U.S. Intel. What did Roy Den Hollander know? And was he set up to take the fall? Listen Above.

The case Salas is presiding over is a class action lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors. Salas’ son was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband is in critical condition. Hollander was found dead at his residence from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --