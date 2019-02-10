Hungary Backs Trump’s Wall: ‘Border Protection An Obligation of the State’

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó Has Explained How Hungary Slashed Illegal Immigration By Building Strong Border Barriers And Praised U.s. President Donald Trump In An Exclusive Interview With Breitbart News.

Hungary, a conservative-led Central European country with a population of around ten million, found itself overwhelmed in late 2015 when Germany’s Angela Merkel took it upon herself to invite millions of migrants to the European Union unilaterally.

Hundreds of thousands surged across Hungary’s southern frontier — one of the EU’s external borders — trampling farmers’ crops and stealing food from vegetable patches and greenhouses. Some later turned out to be radical Islamic terrorists, including over ten of the jihadists involved in the Bataclan massacre in Paris.

“It was terrible, there were 400,000 illegal migrants violating our border, and violation of a border means disrespect towards a country,” Mr Szijjártó told Breitbart’s Amanda House.

“They have rejected any kind of co-operation with the local authorities; they have not gone to the designated areas for migrants; they have occupied public areas; they have threatened the people; with their behaviour they have frightened the people,” he added.

“They have occupied railway stations, blocked railway lines, blocked highways… These people who came to Hungary as illegal migrants showed no respect towards our regulations, towards the way of life of ours, towards the rules of behaviour, towards our culture, towards our people, and this is unacceptable.”

“We consider border protection as an obligation of the state, because it is an obligation of the state to ensure the security of the country and the security of the people,” the Hungarian explained, describing how Prime Minister Viktor Orbán resolved the crisis by rapidly constructing and then steadily reinforcing a series of layered border barriers.- READ MORE