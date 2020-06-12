EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton Funneled Millions of Tax Dollars Into the Clinton Foundation While She Was Obama’s Secretary of State

As Secretary of State Hillary Clinton funneled millions of dollars in tax money to the Clinton Foundation and its various ‘charitable’ entities and cronies, according to new alarming revelations unveiled on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Patreon by the two investigators who blew the whistle on the massive Clinton Foundation tax fraud during a Congressional hearing in 2018. Listen above.

John Moynihan and Larry Doyle testified in Congress, detailing the fraud and schemes utilized by the Clinton’s to avoid paying up to $2.5 BILLION in federal taxes. The investigative duo, in their first interview since that bombshell Congressional testimony, revealed to Paine that Hillary Clinton was using the top perch of the State Department to funnel money back into the Clinton Foundation and to her political cronies.

How did she do this? How much money is involved? And why isn’t she in federal prison? Listen above.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --