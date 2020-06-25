EXCLUSIVE: Fired SDNY U.S. Attorney Was ‘Handcuffed’ by DOJ Bosses to Slow Walk Epstein Investigation

Justice Department insiders revealed on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Patreon that the controversial firing of top government prosecutor Geoffrey Berman in New York followed months of the now-former U.S. attorney pressing for nore ‘support’ from DC for the investigation of pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. These revelations counter the narrative that Berman was intentionally slow walking the probe. Shockingly, insiders say Berman was handcuffed by DC bosses in Justice. Listen Above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --