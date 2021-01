Federal law enforcement officials are in the process of trying to determine just who sabotaged a crucial grocery store supply chain that effects over 900 (Updated now to 1,200+) supermarkets in the southern states. The hushed New Year’s Day attack came one week after the Christmas day bombing in Nashville, according to inside sources who divulged the probe on the Thomas Paine Podcast.

Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --