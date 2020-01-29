EXCLUSIVE: FEDS Leak Explosive Details of Players in Massive Clinton Global Heist; Biden’s Implicated in “Organized crime at the highest level”

High-ranking Justice Department officials are leaking troubling details of a massive cover up involving Hillary and Bill Clinton, the State Department and governments in Europe and beyond in a scheme that steered untold billions of tax dollars from numerous countries to the Clinton Foundation and Clinton associates.

Thomas Paine broke emerging details of the exclusive story on his new Podcast on Wednesday and also discussed the growing scandal Tuesday night on his Patreon show.

And now former Vice President Joe Biden’s name has surfaced as part of the Clinton’s global fraud network, federal sources confirm. Biden is currently a Democratic candidate for president.

“This is a cartel,” a top level federal source said. “This is organized crime at the highest level.”

Billions of dollars in tax monies swiped from the U.S. Treasury while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and funneled to shell companies and associates who kicked back untold hordes of cash to the Clinton Foundation and in essence: to the Clinton’s themselves.

Added to that large cache of cash, federal law enforcement sources, are now detailing other countries and even more money involved in the scheme: Norway, New Zealand, Australia, India, Switzerland for starters. And that list will grow. And so will the illicit funds.

Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department has been giving Hillary Clinton and other Democratic politicians another free pass. And federal agents are beyond steamed.

Here is an excerpt from the podcast.

Let me put this into simple terms. So you understand what’s going on. The Democrats and some of their friends — maybe even GOP folks. Okay, but the Obama Administration, Hillary, the Biden’s and many others. It may go all the way up to the top before it’s all over. Okay, they fleeced multiple countries multiple companies including the United States government of billions of dollars.

This is no longer Millions. This is in the billions. So when some politician — even Ted Cruz was talking and rambling about it today about Hunter Biden got one million dollars. That’s a f*cking joke. That’s a f*cking joke. This is billions of dollars. If somebody in Congress is saying hey, this guy got a million, that’s a cover for much more than a million.

These guys moved out of the million neighborhood a long time ago.

A Million is like what somebody in state government takes.

This is billions.

And there’s more than one corrupt member of the Biden family.

And there’s more than one country than Ukraine. If they were doing this in Ukraine, don’t you think that they would duplicate the scheme in other countries? They did and they did it with other people, other corporations, other nonprofits — they ripped them off.

And that’s why the scheme known as the Clinton foundation in Clinton Global initiative is collapsing because everybody’s pissed and people are talking. So when you hear somebody in Congress say, oh, oh, he took a million dollars — Bullshit. These f*cking guys are professional thieves. They don’t get out of bed unless it’s way more than a million dollars.

Give me a break.

These guys are Pros, man.

Million dollars. It’s like a joke. It’s like going down to Wawa and getting a cup of coffee and a sandwich.

Million dollars. Come on, man. Get real.

These guys are all covering for each other. This is a massive scheme. This is why they want to get him out (Trump). They want him out of DC so everything will go back to normal. Everybody can start relaxing and don’t have to worry about all that foreign Aid you’re giving out the countries.

That money was being laundered back to the Clinton’s and their cronies.

Warning — this podcast has explicit language.

