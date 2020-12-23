EXCLUSIVE: FDA & FED DOCTORS IGNORE FDA WARNING THAT COVID VACCINE INGREDIENT IS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS, EVEN DEADLY FOR CHILDREN

FDA records and a federal grant commissioned to study one of the dangerous ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine show the FDA itself has deemed the additive potentially dangerous to children under 17. Yet the FDA has allowed the vaccine to be tested on children with plans for distribution.

And testimony from thousands of parents agree, as the problematic chemical can transform into antifreeze — the same type used in automobiles — and cause phycial and psychological harm to children and adults with previous allergies. Listen before you leap — details on the Thomas Paine Podcast. Or Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --