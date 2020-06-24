EXCLUSIVE — FBI Whistleblowers: Lady-Pimp Maxwell Who Helped Epstein Traffic & Rape Underage Girls Walks Away FREE

Ghislaine Maxwell, the lady pimp and right-hand madam who helped lowlife pedophile Jeffrey Epstein traffic, rape and abuse underage girls will not be charged by the U.S. Justice Department, according to shocking FBI revelations on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the Moore Paine Show on Patreon and Subscribestar. Listen Above.

Maxwell also allegedly recruited many underage victims for Epstein and sexually abused them herself.

This story is developing.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --