EXCLUSIVE — ETSY CEO: “Black Lives Matter is the Civil Rights Movement of Our Time” — Pledges $1 MILLION; Slams Police

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman has penned a memo to employees and merchants, pledging big support for radical Black Lives Matter.

The controversial memo offers support for the radical group and makes no mention of the rampage of physical violence in recent days linked to the group nationwide. Instead, Silverman praises the wayward organization:

“Black Lives Matter is the civil rights movement of our time, because it addresses a fundamental inequality in our society: that Black lives are too often undervalued. This notion inspired Etsy’s own internal commitments from diversity and inclusion to economic empowerment.”

Silverman continued:

“We can’t fight for small businesses, if we don’t also fight for the empowerment of Black business owners.

We can’t hire and care for our Black employees, if we don’t also protect Black lives everywhere.

We can’t be there for women employees, if we aren’t also standing up specifically for Black women.

We can’t advocate for parents, if we aren’t standing with Black mothers and fathers who fear for their Black childrens’ lives.”

The memo continues in bold:

“We stand against police brutality in all forms.

We stand against a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets Black Americans.

We stand against the widespread disenfranchisement of Black and Brown communities whose voices are silenced at the polls.”

