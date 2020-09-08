EXCLUSIVE: Drudge Insider Blows Whistle on Pay-to-Play Scheme

Should we light up the red siren for this story, just for old time’s sake?

Top Drudge insider Matt Lysiak sat down with the Thomas Paine Podcast and the results proved more than enlightening. Including the insider’s bombshells.

The authority on Drudge revealed that the media pioneer has employed his own pay-to-play scheme operating as part of the media pioneer’s news website.

Alarming revelations for the pristine news image of the Matt Drudge brand. Listen above.

BTW, Paine saw this years ago and Tweeted about it — at least twice, per below Tweets:

Thanks @Drudge for linking a @washingtonpost story on Weiner emails that we broke 7 months ago. Never linked our original. Must pay you well — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 3, 2017

We can't afford to pay Drudge for links like others in Right media so I will be posting #TruePundit news stories on here. Independent news. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 22, 2017

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --