EXCLUSIVE: Does Rep Tlaib Still Want To ‘Impeach The Motherf***er?’ Here’s What She Said

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said she believes President Donald Trump should “absolutely” be impeached after he delivered his State Of The Union address Tuesday night.

Tlaib came under fire just hours after being sworn into Congress in January for telling a group of left-wing supporters she would help Democrats “impeach the motherf****r,” referencing Trump. The Daily Caller News Foundation asked her after Trump’s State Of The Union if she still believed Trump should be impeached.

Tlaib at first began to dodge the question, saying, “the fact that we have somebody who is a sitting CEO in the White House is a conflict of interest. So, for instance, we have the shutdown and you have a D.C. hotel — Trump hotel. The Trump organization still has park rangers at the historic post office for tourism, but we don’t have our national parks open. There must be — there’s a conflict there.”

“Well, the shutdown’s over,” TheDCNF’s Henry Rodgers said. “We’re here — the State of the Union just happened, so should he be impeached?”

Tlaib responded while walking away, saying, “absolutely!”

Tlaib was sworn in as the first Muslim congresswoman alongside Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in January.

