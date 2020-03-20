EXCLUSIVE: DEM Sen. Feinstein Dumps $6 MILLION in Biotech Stock Before Company Chairman and Co-Founder QUARANTINED WITH CORONAVIRUS

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California sold off stocks worth several millions of dollars before the coronavirus outbreak crashed the stock market, according to financial disclosure reports — but the emerging scandal gets even more alarming.

Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her husband sold between $1.5 million and $6 million of stock in biotech company Allogene Therapeutics, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18. And as detailed on the Thomas Paine Podcast early Friday morning, Allogene’s co-founder and executive chairman has been quarantined for COVID-19. Thomas Paine detailed the unfolding scandal on a special breaking news podcast segment. Allogene and its co-founder were reportedly working to help pinpoint a vaccine for COVID-19 and according to the company, its cofounder has been quarantined since last week. The shares the Feinstein’s held in Allogene have dropped 20 to 25 percent in value since the stock was liquidated. This Story is developing. (Listen to the Special Report Below)

You can also listen to the New Full Episode of the Thomas Paine Podcast which aired Wednesday Below —