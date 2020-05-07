EXCLUSIVE: Decorated FBI Agent Accuses FBI Bosses of Investigating Gen. Flynn WITHOUT LEGAL Warrants

One of the FBI’s most high-profile agents-turned-whistleblower took the FBI to task for allegedly breaking the law when investigating Gen. Mike Flynn, saying there is little doubt the Bureau obtained evidence without legal surveillance and search warrants.

The shocking allegations were detailed on the Thomas Paine Podcast Ep. 22. Robyn Gritz waged the accusations against former and disgraced FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and his disciples. Gritz said evidence used to indict and probe Flynn was obtained illegally. Gritz, a retired FBI boss who is now suing her former employer after losing her job, also predicted on Wednesday that Flynn would be cleared, The Justice Department dropped charges against Flynn today. Listen above.

Was Flynn Wiretapped Without ANY WARRANTS? That's a big crime, folks. https://t.co/vWRZ3MDLhq — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 8, 2020

