EXCLUSIVE: Decorated FBI Agent Accuses FBI Bosses of Investigating Gen. Flynn WITHOUT LEGAL Warrants

Share:

One of the FBI’s most high-profile agents-turned-whistleblower took the FBI to task for allegedly breaking the law when investigating Gen. Mike Flynn, saying there is little doubt the Bureau obtained evidence without legal surveillance and search warrants.

The shocking allegations were detailed on the Thomas Paine Podcast Ep. 22.  Robyn Gritz waged the accusations against former and disgraced FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and his disciples. Gritz said evidence used to indict and probe Flynn was obtained illegally. Gritz, a retired FBI boss who is now suing her former employer after losing her job, also predicted on Wednesday that Flynn would be cleared, The Justice Department dropped charges against Flynn today. Listen above.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.