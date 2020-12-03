Ex-USPS Subcontractor Says Colleagues ‘Ordered to Backdate Ballots’

Former US Postal Service subcontractor Ethan Pease alleged USPS workers were ordered to backdate ballots received too late so that they could be lawfully counted, detailing the allegation during a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society.

Pease explained he worked as a temporary hire at United Mailing Services (UMS), a USPS subcontractor in Wisconsin, in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

He worked as a route driver, delivering mail to UMS for sorting, and he would transport it to USPS. In September and October, he delivered mail-in ballots from UMS to USPS.

“On November 2, 2020, I noticed that there was only one ballot in the bin for delivery to USPS. And on November 3, Election Day, there were no ballots in the bin for delivery,” he said.

A Democrat operative says the United States Postal Service (USPS) workers who despise President Trump will sometimes help election fraudsters by throwing in the garbage mail-in ballots from Republican-heavy neighborhoods. https://t.co/IVtk7Ai46p — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 27, 2020

“One can imagine my surprise then when the next day, November 4, I was asked by a senior USPS employee … if I had forgotten any ballots the night before,” he continued, explaining the senior employee detailed an order down from the Wisconsin-Illinois chapter of USPS, which claimed that 100,000 ballots were missing. – READ MORE

