Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser: My Family Receives Death Threats Over Mueller Probe (VIDEO)

A former Trump campaign adviser said Friday that his family has been the target of death threats after he was named within Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Michael Caputo said his and his wife’s names were brought up by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) during a public hearing by the House Intelligence Committee last March.

He said Speier called him “[Vladimir] Putin’s image-maker” and that since then, his family has received a multitude of threats.

Caputo also said to Sean Hannity Friday that a GoFundMe was started to help cover his mounting legal costs. – READ MORE

