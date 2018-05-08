Politics
Ex-Trump aide on Mueller interview: Every question they asked, they already knew the answer
Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo, who was recently questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, said that the investigators in the probe seemed to already know the answers to the questions they asked him during the interview.
“Every question they asked me, they already had the answers to,” Caputo said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday.
Caputo, a former communications adviser for President Trump‘s campaign, was interviewed in the probe last week. He said after the interview that Mueller was “still really focused on Russia collusion.”
He said that investigators appeared to be “very well prepared,” and warned Trump against an interview with Mueller.
“I think the president should stay far, far away from the Mueller investigation,” Caputo said. – READ MORE
