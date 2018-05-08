Ex-Trump aide on Mueller interview: Every question they asked, they already knew the answer

“Every question they asked me, they already had the answers to,” Caputo said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday.

Caputo, a former communications adviser for President Trump‘s campaign, was interviewed in the probe last week. He said after the interview that Mueller was “still really focused on Russia collusion.”

He said that investigators appeared to be “very well prepared,” and warned Trump against an interview with Mueller.

“I think the president should stay far, far away from the Mueller investigation,” Caputo said. – READ MORE