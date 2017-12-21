Ex-‘Today’ assistant who admitted to Matt Lauer affair called ‘whore,’ ‘homewrecker’

The former production assistant who revealed she engaged in a sexual relationship with “Today” host Matt Lauer in 2000 is being called a “whore” and a “homewrecker.”

Addie Collins Zinone divulged shocking new details about her torrid affair with the now-disgraced talk show host in an explosive interview with Megyn Kelly on Monday.

While Zinone was initially praised for opening about her experience with Lauer, the former “Today” staffer is now facing backlash online for coming forward. She was 24 and he was in his 40s and married when they began their affair.

#AddieCollinsZinone stop playing the victim! You are NOT a victim!! You are a whore! Plain and simple! — Tabitha k. Walker (@ndngrl19) December 18, 2017

Addie Zinone just wanted some 5 minute attention… her affair with Matt Laurer was 100% consensual and she honestly should have never brought it up. She made the choice to be a homewrecker and gives a bad name to the real #MeToo people — chanandler bong (@xelanotlimah) December 18, 2017

