True Pundit

Entertainment

Ex-‘Today’ assistant who admitted to Matt Lauer affair called ‘whore,’ ‘homewrecker’

Posted on by
Share:

The former production assistant who revealed she engaged in a sexual relationship with “Today” host Matt Lauer in 2000 is being called a “whore” and a “homewrecker.”

Addie Collins Zinone divulged shocking new details about her torrid affair with the now-disgraced talk show host in an explosive interview with Megyn Kelly on Monday.

While Zinone was initially praised for opening about her experience with Lauer, the former “Today” staffer is now facing backlash online for coming forward. She was 24 and he was in his 40s and married when they began their affair.

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Ex-'Today' assistant who admitted to Matt Lauer affair called 'whore,' 'homewrecker'
Ex-'Today' assistant who admitted to Matt Lauer affair called 'whore,' 'homewrecker'

After first receiving is now recieing blowback from her explosive megyn kelly interview calling her a slut and a homewrecker.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: