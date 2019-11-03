Ex-teen model claims NYC exec tied to Ghislaine Maxwell used her as sex slave

A Manhattan exec with close ties to Jeffrey Epstein-fixer Ghislaine Maxwell’s family began grooming a child model as his sex slave when she was just 14, a stunning new lawsuit claims.

Douglas Graham was 45 — with an eye “for young women, sadomasochistic sex, and dungeons” — when he spotted Nikki Henry at a modeling event in Union Square in 1995, she claims in court papers. He made a bee-line for the teenager and began molding a relationship that escalated to midday hotel-room rendezvous and brutal S&M sessions, Henry alleges in the lawsuit.

The relationship — despite the 31-year age gap — stretched over decades and only recently ended, Henry said.

A shaken, tearful Henry, now 38, told The Post in an interview she never had children or got married because of the relationship, and often spent weeks hiding out in the couple’s Manhattan apartment as Graham — who wouldn’t even let her take a bath alone — isolated her from the outside world.

“All I have now is fear,” she said.

Graham, now 69, was close with Maxwell’s father, media mogul Robert Maxwell, she said. Graham “refined his appetites … through his friendship with Maxwell and his entourage which included Ghislaine … and other individuals of ill repute, according to the suit. – READ MORE