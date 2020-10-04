Ex-Staffers For Obama, Hillary, Warren Appear To Attack Trump Over COVID-19: ‘I Hope He Dies’

Ex-staffers for former President Barack Obama and for the failed presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren appeared to mock and attack President Donald Trump on Thursday night following the news that he had contracted COVID-19.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Zara Rahim, a former Obama administration official who also worked on Clinton’s presidential campaign, appeared to reference the president’s diagnosis on Twitter, writing: “It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he ✨ dies ✨” – READ MORE

