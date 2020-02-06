Ex-Spokesman For Romney Campaign Says Trump Guilty Vote Was ‘Motivated By Bitterness And Jealousy’

Share:

Now, a former spokesman for Romney’s unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign is speaking out to say that the senator’s vote that Trump was guilty of impeachable offenses “was motivated by bitterness and jealousy.” Rick Gorka, who is currently a communications director for the Republican National Committee (RNC), took to Twitter to say that Romney is just bitter that Trump “accomplished what he has failed to do multiple times.”

He went on to slam Romney for pandering to the very Democrats who ensured he did not win the presidency in 2012.

“These are the same people that hated Mitt in 2012 and they will hate him again when they are done with him,” he added. “It is sad to see that Mitt has not learned the lessons from 2012. Now he has betrayed his Party and millions of voters.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.