Ex-Spokesman For Romney Campaign Says Trump Guilty Vote Was ‘Motivated By Bitterness And Jealousy’

Earlier today, Senator Mitt Romney, R-UT., betrayed the Republican Party that once named him as their presidential nominee when he voted in favor of convicting Donald Trump on impeachment charges. He was the only GOP senator to break party lines by convicting the sitting president.

Now, a former spokesman for Romney’s unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign is speaking out to say that the senator’s vote that Trump was guilty of impeachable offenses “was motivated by bitterness and jealousy.” Rick Gorka, who is currently a communications director for the Republican National Committee (RNC), took to Twitter to say that Romney is just bitter that Trump “accomplished what he has failed to do multiple times.”

I believe Mitt Romney is motivated by bitterness and jealously that @realDonaldTrump accomplished what he has failed to do multiple times. His desire to pander to the chattering class has gotten the best of him…again. — Rick Gorka (@Rick_Gorka) February 5, 2020

He went on to slam Romney for pandering to the very Democrats who ensured he did not win the presidency in 2012.

"These are the same people that hated Mitt in 2012 and they will hate him again when they are done with him," he added. "It is sad to see that Mitt has not learned the lessons from 2012. Now he has betrayed his Party and millions of voters."