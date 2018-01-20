Ex-Secret Service Agent Warns ‘The S**t Is About to Hit the Fan’ — And He Says Democrats Are Petrified

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced just last week he had uncovered clear evidence showing the Obama administration’s abuse of the surveillance program, and recent reports from Washington have alluded to the existence of a memo that could lay bare the extent of that abuse.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino, who served in the White House from 2006-2011 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, believes this could be the evidence that will change the public’s view of Obama:

Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 18, 2018

My sincere apologies for the expletive but SHIT IS ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN.

The former Obama administration’s going to have a lot of explaining to do. #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

The American people MUST see what the Obama administration did in their names. #ReleasetheMemo and witness the unparalleled abuses of power and the police state tactics of the Obama administration. The hack media won’t be able to cover up the shitstorm that’s coming ashore. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

Dear @Comey,

You better prepare another one of your snippy tweets because you’re about to be exposed for the fraud you are. #ReleasetheMemo #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

And Bongino, who has long said the FBI’s problems are at the top rather than the thousands of well-qualified and dedicated agents, couldn’t resist a shot at former FBI Director James Comey – READ MORE

Members of the House on Thursday said they viewed a “shocking” classified memo allegedly detailing abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by senior Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations officials in relation to the investigation of the Trump campaign and called for it to be declassified and available to the public immediately.

“It’s troubling. It is shocking,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) told Fox News. “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”

“The facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency. There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy,” saidRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a member of the Judiciary Committee, which oversees the DOJ and the FBI.

Another Judiciary Committee member, Rep. Steve King (R-IA), called what he saw in the memo “sickening” and said it was “worse than Watergate.”

I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 19, 2018

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), another Judiciary Committee member, called the memo “deeply troubling” and said it raises questions about the “Obama DOJ and Comey FBI.” – READ MORE

The classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee documenting alleged surveillance abuses was released to members of Congress Thursday, and several of those who’ve read the four-page memo — Republicans, anyway — are calling for it to be released to the public immediately.

By Thursday night, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo was trending on Twitter, and Rep. Steve King added his name to the list of those wanting the document made public. Worse than Watergate?

Rep. Jim Jordan Video:

The entire Democrat Party will be rocked to its core. Everything they have conspired to frame is a lie and will be displayed for all to see. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/z8MCuYloq8 — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) January 19, 2018

Rep. Mark Meadows

I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called “Russian collusion.” What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/oP2UNujKQL — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2018

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sean Hannity, Sara Carter

Rep. Ron DeSantis Video

⚠️ Rep. Ron DeSantis confirms classified memo deals with Obama admin using Clinton-funded dossier to spy on Trump campaign, Rosenstein fought tooth & nail to keep it from Congress and: THE “INSURANCE POLICY” IS THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION: SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY.#ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/SFUdWlaqGu — TruthInGovernment (@TruthinGov2016) January 19, 2018

Read the CLASSIFIED @HouseIntelComm memo on repeated FISA warrant abuses. The truth may not set the guilty free but it needs to come out. Release the #FISAMemo: https://t.co/7fkXI1pl0y — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 19, 2018

Comey rifling thru poem books right now … #ReleaseTheMemo — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 19, 2018

Deal gets tossed by Judge if Mueller used illegal evidence. McCabe had Flynn interviewed based on illegal wiretap Intel. Absent the wiretap Intel, McCabe would have never known to interview him via Strzok & other FBI agent. Nullifies the 1001 charge. Poisonous tree. https://t.co/ed1KjRIzg7 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 19, 2018