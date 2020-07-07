Ex-Reddit CEO Claims She Knew About Ghislaine Maxwell “Supplying Underage Girls For Sex” In 2011

Former Reddit CEO Ellen K. Pao admitted in a Sunday night tweet that she knew about Jeffrey Epstein ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell procuring underage girls as far back as 2011.

In response to a tweet in expressing relief at never having been photographed with Maxwell, Pao replied:

Former Reddit CEO claims “we knew” that Maxwell was supplying underage girls for sex. Very brave of her to say this in 2020 and not 2011! https://t.co/Qd9qyf8rb0 pic.twitter.com/U2qrGmyeHr — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 6, 2020

“She was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her much less have a photo taken with her. We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the “cool” people who managed the tightly controlled guest list” – READ MORE

