Ex-Planned Parenthood head: Women like Ocasio-Cortez are proof ‘the future is Latina’

Former Planned Parenthood president and author Cecile Richards said Sunday that the surge of Latina candidates elected across the United States points to increasing political power among women.

Richards touted the wins last year of Elizabeth Guzmán (D) and Hala Ayala (D) to the Virginia House of Delegates, but also pointed to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), the 28-year-old up-and-comer who ousted 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in a surprise primary upset last month.

“I know you can’t tell this story enough … When she is sworn into office, she will be the youngest woman ever to be in Congress,” Richards said Sunday at a conference organized by UnidosUS, the country’s largest Latino advocacy group. “They are proof that yes, the future is Latina.”

Crowley was the fourth-ranking House Democrat and had been rumored as a possible candidate for the House Speakership if Democrats took back the lower chamber in November. – READ MORE

“She represents the future of our party,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said, about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez said that democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the future of the Democratic Party, during an interview on “The Bill Press Show” on Tuesday.- READ MORE

