Ex-Obama Campaign Director Drops Bombshell Claim on Facebook: ‘They Were on Our Side’

A former Obama campaign official is claiming that Facebook knowingly allowed them to mine massive amounts of Facebook data — more than they would’ve allowed someone else to do — because they were supportive of the campaign.

In a Sunday tweet thread, Carol Davidson, former director of integration and media analytics for Obama for America, said the 2012 campaign led Facebook to “suck out the whole social graph” and target potential voters. They would then use that data to do things like append their email lists.

Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing. — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018

When Facebook found out what they were doing, they were “surprised,” she said. But she also claimed they didn’t stop them once they found out.

They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side. — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018

“They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side,” Davidson tweeted. – READ MORE

