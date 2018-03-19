True Pundit

Politics

Ex-Obama Ambassador Openly Threatens President Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Here’s the sequence of events for those of you who’ve had better things to do than watch the drama in Washington this weekend: McCabe was fired just short of retirement after a report from the Department of Justice’s inspector general cited him for improper relations with the media and a lack of candor during the investigation into how the Hillary Clinton email investigation was handled, including statements made under oath.

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America,” Brennan tweeted.

“America will triumph over you.”

Really doing a good job of making the case that the intelligence community under Obama was totally unbiased, Mr. Brennan.

But that wasn’t all. Former U.N. Secretary Power chimed in next, responding in what definitely sounded like a thinly veiled threat. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Stunner: Ex-Obama Ambassador Openly Threatens President Trump
Stunner: Ex-Obama Ambassador Openly Threatens President Trump

Unbelievable...
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: