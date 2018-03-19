Ex-Obama Ambassador Openly Threatens President Trump

Here’s the sequence of events for those of you who’ve had better things to do than watch the drama in Washington this weekend: McCabe was fired just short of retirement after a report from the Department of Justice’s inspector general cited him for improper relations with the media and a lack of candor during the investigation into how the Hillary Clinton email investigation was handled, including statements made under oath.

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America,” Brennan tweeted.

“America will triumph over you.”

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Really doing a good job of making the case that the intelligence community under Obama was totally unbiased, Mr. Brennan.

Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan. https://t.co/VLg94OLL2R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 17, 2018

But that wasn’t all. Former U.N. Secretary Power chimed in next, responding in what definitely sounded like a thinly veiled threat. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1