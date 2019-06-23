Ex-Obama adviser Rhodes: Iran debacle ‘predictable,’ ‘everything’s gotten worse’ under Trump

Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes blamed President Trump for the continually escalating tensions with Iran and said it was “eminently predictable” that certain events would occur after Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Rhodes, one of the chief architects of Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, took aim at Trump’s handling of the country in a recent interview.

“Everything’s gotten worse… Trump has made the nuclear threat worse and he’s made the risk of war worse and this was eminently predictable,” Rhodes said on Wednesday’s “Pod Save the World.”

“This is what all of us said was going to happen when he pulled out of the nuclear deal,” Rhodes added.

Rhodes, who served as Deputy National Security Adviser, advocated for the nuclear deal which halted U.S. sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. During the podcast, he told former colleague and White House aide Tommy Vietor that the Trump administration brought the U.S. to a diplomatic situation they both feared would occur.

"We're on this escalation cycle that we've been worried about," he said, claiming that the U.S. engaged in multiple provocations against the Iranian regime.