WATCH: Ex-NASA engineer build’s world’s largest Super Soaker, and it’s ‘basically a bomb’

We’re right in the heart of summer, which means getting sprayed down with a water gun sounds like a pretty nice way to spend an afternoon. That is, unless that the water gun pointing at you is seven feet long and fires a stream of liquid at 2,400 psi and 243 miles per hour.

Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer who is now a YouTube sensation, and his latest build is literally one for the record books. His seven-foot-long Super Soaker is now the top dog in the Guinness Book of World Records, and the video he released showing its incredible power makes it easy to see why.

The gun, which is fashioned to look like the classic Super Soaker 50, which was the first model of the brand and the first popular pressurized water gun to ever hit toy stores. That original Super Soaker was capable of firing a stream of water at 40 psi, which is fine when you’re battling your friends in your swimming pool or back yard, but Rober wanted something a bit more powerful. – READ MORE

Humans have already mastered the art of going really really fast in the sky, and modern technology has made topping the speed of sound a trivial thing, but there’s one big problem with going supersonic: those dang booms! Now, NASA is planning to test a new method to reduce the startling noise of a sonic boom, and it’s going to use the city of Galveston, Texas, as its proving ground.

NASA has been working hard at figuring out how to make an aircraft go supersonic without shattering windows and scaring people on the ground below. The tests will aim to determine just how loud NASA’s new “quiet” supersonic technology really is, and compare it to the sounds of a traditional sonic boom.

Sonic booms are shockwaves produced by an aircraft when it is traveling over the speed of sound. A number of different things can contribute to just how loud the boom is, including the size of the aircraft and its shape. NASA hopes to crack the secret to much quieter supersonic flights in the hopes that it can cut down on the disruptive sound and make high-speed air travel an easier pill to swallow for people living beneath highly-trafficked routes.

To test the feasibility of bringing supersonic travel back, NASA will enlist the help of an F/A-18 aircraft to dive in the skies above Galveston, producing both traditional sonic booms and also simulating the quieter booms that NASA hopes to achieve with its experimental X-59 jet. The agency has recruited citizen observers to provide feedback on how much of a difference they are making, and how the booms compare to each other. – READ MORE

