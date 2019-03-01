Ex-Maine GOP gov: White people won’t get ‘anything to say’ if Electoral College is eliminated

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said Tuesday that eliminating the Electoral College and electing a president based on the national popular vote would thwart the voice of white people.

“Actually, what would happen if they do what they say they’re going to, white people will not have anything to say,” LePage, who served as governor from 2011 to 2019, said on the Maine radio station WVOM. “It’s only going to be the minorities that would elect. It would be California, Texas, Florida.”

The former Republican governor made the comments as he discussed a bill currently being considered in the Maine legislature that would let Maine join other states seeking to bypass the Electoral college and award its electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote nationwide.

The state's Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the national popular vote bill, which was sponsored by state Sen. Troy Jackson (D), on Friday, according to the Maine Beacon.