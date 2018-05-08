Ex-Kentucky judge sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking

A former Kentucky judge has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on human trafficking charges.

Timothy Nolan, a 71-year-old former Campbell County district judge, pleaded guilty to human trafficking and other felony sex crimes involving minors, according to multiple reports.

Nolan apologized and vowed to seek treatment during his sentencing hearing on Friday after prosecutors read statements from the nearly 20 teen victims, many of whom were under 16 years old, according to The Associated Press. – READ MORE

