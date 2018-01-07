Ex-Iranian President Ahmadinejad Reportedly Arrested For Inciting Anti-Government Protests

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly been placed under house arrest for criticizing current President Hassan Rouhani and inciting unrest, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported, citing “reliable sources in Tehran.”

“Some of the current leaders,” the former president of Iran apparently said in late December, “live detached from the problems and concerns of the people and do not know anything about the reality of society.”

“What it suffers Iran today is mismanagement and not lack of economic resources,” he said.

Ahmadinejad’s comments came as numerous Iranians began taking to the streets to protest the government. Domestic demonstrations have drawn the attention of the international community and the support of the Trump administration, which appears interested in regime change in Iran. (DAILY CALLER)

The Trump administration on Tuesday threw the weight of the U.S. government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran, rooting them on despite the risk of helping Iranian authorities dismiss a week of major demonstrations as the product of American instigation.

As Iran’s supreme leader accused “enemies of Iran” of trying to destabilize his country, the State Department pressed Tehran to unblock social media sites used by the protesters. It even offered advice to tech-savvy Iranians on circumventing state internet controls.

President Donald Trump declared it was “time for change” in Iran, and other officials floated the possibility of additional sanctions. At the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki Haley sought a Security Council meeting to show support for those protesting in the Islamic Republic.

“We want to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people,” said Haley, who appeared before cameras to recite the chants of protesters across Iran. She said Iran’s claim that other countries were fomenting the unrest was “complete nonsense,” describing the dissent as homegrown. (FOX BUSINESS)