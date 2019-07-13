Ex-ICE chief Homan delivers fiery defense of border agents at hearing, rips lawmakers: ‘Do your job’

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan delivered a fiery defense of border agents during a House hearing where Democratic lawmakers just hours earlier had decried conditions at migrant detention centers — as he ripped into the agency’s congressional critics and said they should be “ashamed” of their conduct.

“If you don’t like this, do your job. Fix it,” Homan testified before the House Oversight Committee, recalling in graphic detail his own experiences on the job seeing dead bodies in tractor-trailers as he underscored the severity of the border crisis.

He said agents, amid this crisis, have been subject to “unprecedented attack and vilification” and “those men and women who chose a life of service to this nation deserve better, not only from the media but those in this committee and other members of Congress.”

AOC TEARS INTO TRUMP FOR ‘MANUFACTURED’ BORDER CRISIS AT EMOTIONAL HEARING ON MIGRANT DETENTION

“As a 34-year veteran of law enforcement, it is shocking, shocking to see constant attacks against those that leave the safety and security of their homes every day, put on a Kevlar vest and put a gun on their hip and risk their own safety to defend this nation,” he said, at times appearing to get choked up as he defended his former colleagues.

He appeared to be in part referring to accusations by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others who have made a host of allegations against agents, including that migrants were made to drink from toilet bowls. Ocasio-Cortez blasted the Trump administration's immigration policies and stood by her accounts from the border during testimony earlier Friday, alongside colleagues Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.


