Ex-felons now able to register to vote in Florida

A new Florida law is scheduled to take effect on Tuesday that will reportedly allow those who have been convicted of felonies to register to vote.

The Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that the new measure, which 64 percent of residents voted to approve last year, will automatically restore voting rights to Floridians with past felony convictions.

According to the local newspaper, offenders who were not convicted of murder or sexual offenses that have also completed “all terms of their sentence including parole or probation” will have their voting rights automatically restored on Tuesday.

However, Florida residents who have been convicted of murder or sexual offenses will reportedly be considered individually by the state’s Clemency Review Board.

Those who do meet the requirements needed to have their voting rights restored automatically will reportedly have to submit a form affirming that their rights have been restored.