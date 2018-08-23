Ex-FEC Chair Indicates Trump Using Own Money to Pay Off Stormy Was Not Violation (VIDEO)

As conservative talk radio star Mark Levin made clear Tuesday, through an interview with a former Federal Elections Commission chairman, the Cohen plea bargain is not exactly the slam dunk against Trump that it’s being portrayed by the mainstream media.

And it wasn’t just Levin. Bradley Smith, a Clinton-appointed member of FEC from 2000 to 2005 and its chairman in 2004, agreed.

Early in the interview with Levin, in response to a hypothetical situation Levin described, Bradley said a payment such as the one involving Cohen, which related to behavior that took place prior to a potential candidate’s political campaign, “should not be” considered a campaign violation

In the interview, Smith — the former chairman of the FEC, remember — makes the point over and over again that just the fact that an expenditure might help a candidate’s public image does not make every penny a candidate spends a matter of campaign finance law. – READ MORE

Michael Cohen will have to offer “something other than his own word” that Donald Trump told him to violate campaign finance law in 2016 by paying two women alleging affairs to silence them before Trump will face legal jeopardy, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Thomas H. Dupree Jr. said Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“For me, what this ultimately is going to come down to is whether Cohen has something other than his own word that this is what happened, that these payments were made for the purpose of influencing the campaign, that they were done at the direction of, presumably, Donald Trump,” Dupree said.

Cohen (pictured above) was Trump’s personal lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“If Cohen has Trump on tape, if Cohen has evidence to support his allegations, then it could pose greater jeopardy for the president,” Dupree added. “But right now all we know is it’s just Cohen’s word against, presumably, the president’s word.”

Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday on eight felony counts — two of which concerned campaign finance law violations. He pleaded guilty to facilitating payments to two women who claimed to have engaged in affairs with Trump — Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. – READ MORE