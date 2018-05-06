Ex-Dem IT aide Imran Awan’s case hit with repeated delays, as feds probe new allegations

The federal court case against Imran Awan, the former IT aide to congressional Democrats, has been hit with repeated delays over the last six months — a situation fueled by allegations in the media that, according to his attorney, have piqued the curiosity of prosecutors.

Since November, a judge has postponed Awan’s court hearing in U.S. District Court five times at the request of the prosecution and defense. The latest postponement came Thursday, when the judge pushed Friday’s scheduled hearing to June 7.

In an interview Thursday with Fox News, Awan’s attorney, Christopher J. Gowen, blamed the delays on the steady stream of allegations against Awan that have been published online, especially by The Daily Caller, and pushed by President Trump and Republican members of Congress.

The reports suggest Awan, who worked for former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and others, could have been involved in a cyber breach operation, something his legal team vigorously denies.

Gowen — who argues his client is a victim of “made up allegations” — said federal prosecutors have repeatedly asked them to provide information in response to these stories. The defense has been cooperative in turning over “evidence, documentation,” Gowen said, but the process has slowed the case.

“We are trying to be as helpful as possible to law enforcement to provide them any information or access they need,” Gowen said.

But in a Thursday court filing, prosecutors hinted that a deal could be in the works.

“The parties are currently exploring a possible resolution of this matter,” prosecutors wrote. “Therefore, the parties are requesting additional time in which to explore that resolution.”- READ MORE

