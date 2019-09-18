Ex-cop accused of ‘roughing up’ Epstein thrown back into solitary confinement

A former Westchester cop charged in four drug-related killings was released from solitary confinement — only to be greeted with threatening catcalls that got him tossed back in the hole for his own protection, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Ex-Briarcliff Manor cop Nicholas Tartaglione was sent to the “Special Housing Unit” in the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan after getting caught with a cellphone on July 3.

The hulking bodybuilder finished up his 75-day punishment on Monday and was being transferred back to general population when fellow inmates spotted him and began yelling, “That’s the cop!”, defense lawyer Bruce Barket said during a hearing in White Plains federal court.

Correction officers hustled Tartaglione back to the SHU, where he spent the night, Barket said.

Tartaglione, 51, wants to be transferred to a unit where he’ll be safe but can also get regular visits from his family, which he can’t have while locked up in the SHU, Barket said. – READ MORE