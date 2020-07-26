Ex-Con Dem Congressman Charged With Ballot Stuffing, Bribery

Former Democratic congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, who was caught accepting bribes in an FBI sting operation decades ago, was charged Thursday on a multitude of voting fraud-related charges.

According to the charges, Myers, who worked as a political consultant in Philadelphia, bribed elections judge Domenick DeMuro to inflate voting results for candidates in Democratic primaries in 2014, 2015, and 2016. The former congressman was charged with stuffing the ballot box, bribing an elected official, falsifying records, voting multiple times in federal elections, and obstructing justice.

DeMuro pleaded guilty in May to accepting bribes from an “unnamed campaign consultant”—who federal authorities later identified as Myers. – READ MORE

