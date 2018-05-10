Ex-CIA Officer Charged with Compromising Entire US Spy Network in China

A former CIA case officer has been charged with conspiring to pass classified information to the Chinese government, including the identities of covert U.S. operatives and their human intelligence assets in China, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on one count of conspiracy to gather or deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government, and two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.

Lee, who worked for the CIA from 1994 to 2007, is alleged to have worked with two Chinese intelligence officers to steal classified documents in exchange for a series of cash payments.

He also prepared handwritten notes containing the true names and phone numbers of intelligence assets and CIA employees in China, along with operational notes from asset meetings and the locations of covert facilities, according to the indictment.

“The allegations in this case are troubling,” acting U.S. Attorney Tracy Doherty-McCormick said in a statement. “Conspiring with foreign agents poses a real and serious threat toward our national security.” – READ MORE

