EX-CIA HEAD MICHAEL HAYDEN BELIEVES IMPEACHING TRUMP WOULD BE A ‘BAD IDEA’

Former National Security Agency director Michael Hayden on Friday called the possibility of impeaching President Trump “a bad idea.”

Speaking with Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton, Hayden expressed a preference for Americans to vote as a way to “move beyond this.”

“I think impeachment would be a bad idea,” said Hayden after making it clear he was speaking as a “citizen,” and not a former government employee.

“If President Trump is somehow forced to leave office before the end of his first term, one-third of America — and a lot of them are my friends — will believe it was a soft coup conducted by people, well frankly like everybody here at the table would be their view,” Hayden continued, adding that “the only way we move beyond this in any way that’s healthy for our democracy is we vote.”” – READ MORE

Nbc’s Chuck Todd Said Wednesday That A “functional” Washington And Congress Would Start Impeachment Proceedings Against President Trump Now.

The far-left Todd then pressured House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to save his legacy by launching impeachment proceedings against a president accused of nothing more than a possible FEC violation, saying, “I do think Paul Ryan needs to think long and hard about the future of the Republican Party. This is your last chance off this train, and it looks like Manafort and Cohen only have more to say, only may cooperate more. This could get worse.”

The anti-Trump Todd then tried to gaslight Ryan into believing impeachment proceedings would be a way to do his own Party a favor:

Ryan’s retiring. I think he could actually do the Party a favor and just start the procedure in the House Judiciary Committee to give some home, to give some place for Republicans getting nervous to say, “Hey, you know what: let’s start an investigation, and we’ll go from there. – READ MORE