    Ex-CIA director John Brennan should face grand jury over Russia probe handling: Giuliani

    Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Trump, on Monday slammed former CIA Director John Brennan and said he should face a grand jury for his role in peddling the salacious Trump dossier that kicked off the “phony” Russia investigation.

    Giuliani, who spoke exclusively with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, called Brennan the “quarterback” who took the unverified dossier from ex-British spy Christopher Steele and passed it along to then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

    “Unless he’s the biggest idiot intelligence agent that ever existed—although he never really did much intelligence work—it’s false. You could look at it [the dossier] and laugh at it,” Giuliani said.

    Giuliani told Fox News that special prosecutor Robert Mueller is a “puppet.” – READ MORE

    Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll John Brennan once again fired off a warning shot to President Trump Wednesday.

    John Brennan responded to President Trump by accusing him of obstructing justice by stating AG Sessions should stop the rigged witch hunt.

    Brennan then called on Congress to warn the President of “dire consequences” should he decided to end the Mueller investigation.- READ MORE

