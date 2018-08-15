Ex-CIA director John Brennan should face grand jury over Russia probe handling: Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Trump, on Monday slammed former CIA Director John Brennan and said he should face a grand jury for his role in peddling the salacious Trump dossier that kicked off the “phony” Russia investigation.

Giuliani, who spoke exclusively with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, called Brennan the “quarterback” who took the unverified dossier from ex-British spy Christopher Steele and passed it along to then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

“Unless he’s the biggest idiot intelligence agent that ever existed—although he never really did much intelligence work—it’s false. You could look at it [the dossier] and laugh at it,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani told Fox News that special prosecutor Robert Mueller is a "puppet."

Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll John Brennan once again fired off a warning shot to President Trump Wednesday.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

John Brennan responded to President Trump by accusing him of obstructing justice by stating AG Sessions should stop the rigged witch hunt.

Individuals of conscience who believe in rule of law should denounce this blatant effort to obstruct justice. As Mr. Trump’s desperation to protect himself grows, he could turn words into actions, prompting a Constitutional crisis. Congress must warn Trump of dire consequences. https://t.co/VUU9M2WcYZ — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 1, 2018

Brennan then called on Congress to warn the President of "dire consequences" should he decided to end the Mueller investigation.