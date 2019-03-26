Ex-CIA Director John Brennan admits he may have had ‘bad information’ regarding President Trump and Russia

Bad information.

That’s what former CIA Director John Brennan is blaming for his near-constant attacks on President Trump after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia ended up clearing the president.

Brennan, whose role in the Obama administration helped land him a job as an MSNBC contributor and lent his perspective on national security major gravitas, once warned that the Mueller probe showed “our Nation’s future is at stake.” But on Monday, a day after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s findings, showing there was no evidence Trump or anyone close to him colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, Brennan admitted he may have gotten it wrong.

“I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.” – READ MORE