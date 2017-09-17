Ex-CIA Director James Woolsey praises Harvard: Chelsea Manning shouldn’t be ‘rewarded for betraying’ US

Former CIA Director James Woolsey praised Harvard University for rescinding it’s controversial invite to Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow, saying she shouldn’t be “rewarded for betraying the United States.”

“It wasn’t a mistake,” Woolsey told the Independent Journal Review.

Woolsey said Manning didn’t accidentally take her “briefcase home and forget that it had a classified document in it.”

“And I do not think under any circumstances that that behavior should be rewarded,” added Woolsey, who served under former President Bill Clinton. – READ MORE